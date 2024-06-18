Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Purchases 1,259 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $271.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $495.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.58. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $224.98 and a one year high of $290.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.
Check Out Our Latest Report on V
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.