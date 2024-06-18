Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Sportradar Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $271.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

