Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives $74.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Stericycle stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,601,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,766,000 after purchasing an additional 271,025 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,328,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,506,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 583,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,733,000 after acquiring an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

