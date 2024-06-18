Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $165.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $148.75. The firm has a market cap of $163.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,005,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,005,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,446 shares of company stock valued at $43,826,633 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 37.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.