Substratum (SUB) Price Down 33.2% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $48.01 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023952 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

