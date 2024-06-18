Surge Energy Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$6.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$681.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.89 and a 12-month high of C$9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$158.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.95 million. Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.7599558 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Surge Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 12,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total transaction of C$99,869.70. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.79.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

