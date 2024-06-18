Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CFO Keith A. Goldan Buys 1,250 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith A. Goldan acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.