Syon Capital LLC Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $258.51 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.00 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.53.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.