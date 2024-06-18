Syon Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of DFS opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

