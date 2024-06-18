Syon Capital LLC Invests $273,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,282,000. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 22,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $153.58 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.99 and a 200-day moving average of $159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Wedbush cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $181.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.81.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

