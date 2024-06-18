Syon Capital LLC Invests $322,000 in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,005,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 652,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,130,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $102,339.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,178 shares in the company, valued at $13,648,481.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $246,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,321 shares in the company, valued at $10,295,120.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $102,339.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,178 shares in the company, valued at $13,648,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,859 shares of company stock worth $21,684,405 over the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 0.76. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

