Syon Capital LLC Invests $337,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,217 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $272,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.29. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

