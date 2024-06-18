Syon Capital LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,184,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $198.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $145.94 and a 1 year high of $198.78.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

