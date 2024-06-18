Syon Capital LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

AFRM stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

