Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.86. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

