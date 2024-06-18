Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.07.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 over the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $149.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $157.58.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

