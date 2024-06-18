Syon Capital LLC Purchases 416 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $188.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

