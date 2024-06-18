Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,834,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,498,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.4 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $377.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.95 and a 12-month high of $389.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.90 and its 200 day moving average is $302.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CASY

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.