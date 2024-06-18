Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 23,447 Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pearson by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Pearson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSO opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

