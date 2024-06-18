Syon Capital LLC Sells 1,557 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Syon Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,337,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,347,000 after purchasing an additional 679,985 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

