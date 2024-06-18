Syon Capital LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SRE opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

