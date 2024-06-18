Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,697 shares of company stock worth $12,700,915 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $135.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.02 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average of $134.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

