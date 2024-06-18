Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after purchasing an additional 133,835 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,983,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.90.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $413.89 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $217.08 and a one year high of $452.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

