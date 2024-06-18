Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,767 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of SouthState worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SouthState by 399.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SouthState by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.71. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

