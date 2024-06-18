Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 500 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.62.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII opened at $541.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.08 and a twelve month high of $543.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $485.22 and a 200-day moving average of $462.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.49%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

