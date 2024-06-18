Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,123,533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $742,319,000 after buying an additional 144,394 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $102,709,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in ITT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 742,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT stock opened at $128.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $140.20.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

