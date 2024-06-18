Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $597.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.