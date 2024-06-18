Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Textron by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,235,000 after acquiring an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Textron by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,923,000 after acquiring an additional 596,214 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Textron by 9.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,394,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,503,000 after acquiring an additional 477,720 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Textron by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after acquiring an additional 521,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Textron by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66,999 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TXT opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.42 and a 12 month high of $97.33.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

