The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.68.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 in the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.