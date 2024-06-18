The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 860,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,074,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,620,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $3,291,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

