The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in New York Times by 9.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 9.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYT. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

New York Times stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

