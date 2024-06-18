The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Bank of America boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $152.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.15. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

