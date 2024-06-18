The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,040,000 after buying an additional 793,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 80.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Shares of PG stock opened at $167.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $395.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

