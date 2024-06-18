Toncoin Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $7.11 or 0.00010906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $24.26 billion and $451.66 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,100.23 or 0.99910507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012406 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000736 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00079899 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,753,962 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,742,661.469087 with 2,438,079,895.6205015 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.54180891 USD and is down -5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $468,856,683.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

