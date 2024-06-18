TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $132,852,866.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and have sold 100,833 shares worth $131,249,183. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.19.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,318.91 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,285.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,165.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

