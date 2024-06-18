Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 79,336 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,939,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,558,695,000 after purchasing an additional 86,414 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Trimble by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after buying an additional 5,796,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trimble by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,285,000 after acquiring an additional 694,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,080,000 after acquiring an additional 603,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,338,000 after purchasing an additional 188,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of TRMB opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,358 shares of company stock worth $330,076. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

