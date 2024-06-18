Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) PT Raised to $75.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $68.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.19. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $101.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.01 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $222,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,636.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,069. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 184,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

