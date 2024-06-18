Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 4,550 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,929,029,000 after acquiring an additional 407,412 shares during the period. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.34, for a total transaction of $8,406,784.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,567,991.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.34, for a total transaction of $8,406,784.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,297 shares in the company, valued at $138,567,991.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,564 shares of company stock worth $208,591,435 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $506.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $480.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

