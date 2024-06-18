Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 11,274 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.99. The company has a market capitalization of $282.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

