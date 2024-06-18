Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 19,306 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $299.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

