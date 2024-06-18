United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 540.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $100,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 312,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,781,000 after purchasing an additional 67,738 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total transaction of $1,418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $1,418,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,079.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,728 shares of company stock worth $41,047,047. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.

UTHR opened at $297.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.62 and a 200-day moving average of $239.50. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $297.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

