UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 127.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $489.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $494.22 and its 200-day moving average is $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $450.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

