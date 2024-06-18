V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after buying an additional 147,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,707,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Generac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

