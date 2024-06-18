VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $184.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.62.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

