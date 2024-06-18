Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.51% of DuPont de Nemours worth $3,696,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $111,980,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after buying an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after buying an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,785,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

