Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,897,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Baker Hughes worth $4,166,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $551,555,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after buying an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 846.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,025,000 after buying an additional 2,127,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,634,000 after buying an additional 1,822,487 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,324,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after buying an additional 1,805,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

