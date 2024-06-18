Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,935,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,300 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Procter & Gamble worth $32,961,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $167.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $168.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.