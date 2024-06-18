Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,631,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1787 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

