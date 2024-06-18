Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,479,000 after purchasing an additional 62,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $970,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50,054 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

