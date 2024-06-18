Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $94.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.62.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.